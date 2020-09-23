Benny Byron Sprague
1928-2020
On September 10, 2020, Benny Byron Sprague passed away at the age of 91 in his home in Pasadena, where he had resided for 57 years. He was born in Talihina, Oklahoma, on December 4, 1928, to E. C. and Ann Sprague, educators who worked in various towns in Oklahoma and Arkansas. Benny was the youngest of three children—he had two older brothers, Joe and Gene.
After graduating from high school in Corning, Arkansas, Benny attended the University of Oklahoma, where he obtained a degree in mechanical engineering in 1956. Before graduating from OU, he served in the US Army at Fort Chaffee, Arkansas, where he taught Morse code to new recruits. After graduating from OU, Benny moved to Huntsville, Alabama, where he worked at Redstone Arsenal, a center for the US Army's missile and rocket programs.
In Huntsville, Benny met his wife Darlene on a blind date that was set up by a mutual friend, and they married in 1962. The next year, they moved to Houston when Benny accepted a position at NASA in Clear Lake, where he designed various components of spacecraft for which he received many awards. In the 1960's, he designed parts of the Apollo 11 Lunar Module. After he retired from NASA in 1988, Benny began building a Long-EZ experimental aircraft as a retirement project, and he flew this plane until he was almost 80.
During their retirement, Benny and his wife Darlene spent time traveling and camping throughout the Southwest. Benny's leisure time activities included operating his Ham radio, flying his plane, fishing, hunting, camping, watching ball games, and listening to music.
Benny was preceded in death by his wife Darlene of 55 years, by his parents, Ann and E. C., and by his two brothers, Joe and Gene. Ben is survived by his daughter Dr. Sharon Dahnke Ninness and son-in-law Dr. Chris Ninness of Nacogdoches, his son Mr. Jack Dahnke and daughter-in-law Rev. Cassandra West Dahnke of Jersey Village, his grandsons Robert Allan Dahnke, J.D., of Washington, DC and Taylor Ninness of Austin, and his great-granddaughter Ellegrace Ninness of Austin.
Benny was a successful rocket scientist, a builder of an experimental aircraft, a loving husband, a devoted father, a proud grandfather and great-grandfather, and a kind, thoughtful person who embraced learning new things. He lived an active, fulfilling life, enjoying his family, friends, pets, and nature. Benny loved and lived life to the fullest. He will be greatly missed.
Benny will be laid to rest in the Houston National Cemetery on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, with full military honors. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date to celebrate his life. To honor Benny's memory, donations may be made to the American Heart Association
and/or the First Presbyterian Church of Pasadena, Texas, in lieu of flowers.