Bernadette Foley
1934 - 2020
Mary Bernadette (Simpson) Foley
1934-2020
Mary Bernadette (Simpson) Foley, 85, passed away November 12th, peaceful in her sleep in Houston. She was born on November 21st,1934,in Houston to Allen J & Jessie (Blouin) Simpson. She was a graduate of St. Agnes Academy '52 and the University of St Thomas '56. She taught in parochial schools and Houston Independent School District for thirty years, retiring in 1990. After moving to Galveston in 1989 she was a long time member, volunteer, and part time employee for the Galveston Historical Foundation and was also associated with the Moody Mansion in Visitor's Services in the early 90's. She was also a long time member of the East End Historic District Association, the Galveston Republican Women and The Book Club. Returning to Houston in 2017, she was a member of St. Rose of Lima Parish and the Houston and Texas Retired Teachers Association.
Preceded in death by her parents, and her husband of 55 years, William J (Bill) Foley, she is survived by children Karen Cullum (Donald), Kevin Foley (Donna), Charles Foley, and Clare Bell (Craig). Her grand children are Victoria Foley (Will Molis), Colby Bell, and Dustin Cullum (Katie); and her four great grand children, Kase and Kane Molis, and Charlotte and Francesca Cullum. She is also survived by a brother, J.Byrne Simpson and wife Susan of Fullerton, California, and five nieces.
Graveside service will be November 24th, at 12:00 at Garden of Gethsemane in Forest Park Lawndale in Houston and reception to follow at 2410 Del Norte Foley/Bell Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Galveston Island Meals on Wheels, Galveston Historical Foundation, or St Agnes Academy, University of St Thomas, or St Rose of Lima Parish in Houston Building Fund.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Garden of Gethsemane in Forest Park Lawndale
Funeral services provided by
Pat H. Foley & Company
1200 West 34th Street
Houston, TX 77018
7138696261
