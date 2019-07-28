|
|
Bernadine Zabawa Moore
1942-2019
Bernadine Moore, 77, passed away July 23, 2019 in Houston, Texas.
Bernadine was born Bernadine Zabawa on May 20, 1942 in Houston Texas, to Kie and Hedwig Schubrick Zabawa. The family moved to Bremond Texas where Bernadine spent her childhood years and graduated from Saint Mary's School in 1957 and from Bremond High School in 1961.
Bernadine moved to Houston Texas after graduation from high school and went to work at Pan American Insurance Company.
Bernadine married Brock Moore in June of 1963. Their first son Jim was born April 14, 1964 and Jon followed on December 22, 1965. The family moved often living in El Campo, Humble, Longview, Angleton, New Orleans and finally settling in Liberty, Texas.
Bernadine relocated to Houston after her divorce. She bought her forever home in the Champions area which she took great pride in and kept meticulously clean and decorated.
She worked at Macy's department store, Applied Earth Sciences, Turbon International and General Solutions. She then found and settled into a job she would have ultimately for 13 years with Acme Brick Company. She often talked about the friends she made at work and the memories of everyone she worked with while at Acme. Bernadine retired from Acme Brick Company in March of 2015.
Bernadine especially loved holidays and she never missed an Easter or Valentine's Day without a small token or gift to each of her kids and grandkids. She especially loved shopping for birthday and Christmas gifts for her family, all which would be beautifully wrapped. Christmas Dinner was always the best at Grandma's house. To quote one of the grandkids, "she always put on a big spread" – no one ever left her house hungry.
Bernadine is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Sammy Zabawa and her twin sister Bernice Kotch. She is survived by her sons, Jim Moore and wife Connie, and Jon Moore. She is survived by three grandchildren, Kendall Moore, Alex Moore and wife Claire, and Nick Moore. She is survived by great grandchildren Sadie Moore and Wyatt Moore.
Visitation will be Monday, July 29, 2019 from 10am-11am, at Woodlawn Funeral Home, 1101 Antoine Drive in Houston, TX and funeral service to follow at 11am. Rite of Committal will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 28, 2019