Bernard Bancroft
1948-2019
Bernard Bancroft, 71, was born in Toledo, Ohio but raised in Texas from childhood. His tough, adventurous and rugged exterior made him the ultimate outdoorsman, while his gentle and loving nature could calm a crying baby like no one else. While playing football at St. Pius X High School, he met the love of his life, Marilyn. Soon after high school they married, and had a daughter, Bridget, and a son, Mitchel. He is having a reunion in heaven with his daughter Bridget, his mother Bernadine, and his father Arthur, and leaves behind his wife of fifty years, his son Mitchel and wife Samantha, his brothers David and his wife Mary, Dale and his partner Felix, Michael, his sister Janice and her husband Kevin, and a crowd of nephews, nieces and cousins. In addition, his two grandchildren Colton and Scarlett were his pride and joy. He loved teaching Colton to fish, ride a 4 wheeler, and enjoy the outdoors, and was mesmerized by Scarlett's animated personality, laughter and smile.
Bernard lived life on his own terms. He continued his football career at Texas A&I University in Kingsville, Texas, where he won Most Dedicated Player and two National Championships. He served in the Army Reserve and the National Guard, and had a successful career in the utility service field. He always worked hard; but played even harder. Whether he was fishing in Port Mansfield, hunting, playing adult league softball with guys half his age, umpiring, or playing with his grandkids he was always having as much fun as anyone. He encouraged his family to love sports, both teaching and showing up in the stands for not just his own kids, but nieces, nephews, cousins and grandkids. Annual golf, fishing, and hunting trips with his son and friends were a priority. His house and garage were always filled with toys for the young and old, and everyone enjoyed hanging out with him. He was larger than life to all who knew him, and he leaves shoes impossible to fill. He is deeply loved and will be extraordinarily missed, but his legacy of showing up for family and friends, and loving us, will steady and guide our family for the rest of our lives.
We are truly grateful for the outpouring of love and support from our family and friends during Bernard's courageous battle with cancer this past year, including Utility Service and Maintenance for their flexibility and accommodation.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the Forest Oak Park Clubhouse, 19023 Joanleigh Dr., Spring, Texas 77388 with visitation from 3:00 – 6:00 pm, and a service from 6:00 – 7:00 pm. Dress code is casual. Please visit Bernard's online memorial tribute at www.kleinfh.com/obituary/bernard-bancroft.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 5, 2020