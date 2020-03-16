|
|
Bernard F. Katz
1960-2020
59, of Houston, Texas and Richmond, VA, passed away March 11, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Albert S. Katz and his brother, Mark A. Katz. Mr. Katz is survived by his wife of 30 years, Graciela Katz; his mother, Doris B. Katz; his brother, Lee and wife Jennifer; and two nieces Jesslyn and Lila Rose; sister-in-law Kiki Robinson and niece, Alexandra and nephew, Harry; brother-in-law, Harry Ganteaume and wife, Sumiko. Bernard, also known as Bernie, had a strong entrepreneurial spirit and drive starting, owning, and operating two successful businesses. He learned the food trade working at Tobacco Company and Bird in Hand restaurants which led to the creation of Thyme Out Food Services, a successful food service and catering company, that worked with many large corporations. Bernie's ultimate passion was cars. He raced professionally in the Viper Racing League, and led a team that achieved a world speed record in a production car at the famous Nurburgring track in Germany. This passion led to his involvement in ViperExchange and the formation of BJ Motors, which became one of the largest providers of performance and elite vehicles in North America. Bernie was not one that was defined by work and enjoyed many hobbies and interests including: riding his Harley, traveling internationally including several African safari trips, and just "chillin" with his wife and German Shepherds. Bernie will be remembered for his generosity, love of life, and being a loving and devoted husband, son, brother, uncle and friend to countless people. The family will have a gathering with friends from 1:30pm to 3:00pm on Monday, March 16 at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. Due to public health concerns, the Graveside service will be held for family and close friends at 12pm Monday at Richmond Beth-El Cemetery at Forest Lawn. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Bernie to Paw Huggers, P.O Box 2283 Tomball, Texas 77377 or on-line at www.pawhuggers.org.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 16, 2020