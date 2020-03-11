|
Bernard Leff
1926-2020
Bernard Leff, was born on March 7, 1926 and passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. He was a native Houstonian, a graduate of San Jacinto High School and the University of Texas where he received a Bachelor of Business Administration. Like so many others, he left college at age 18 and joined the 101st Infantry Division of the U.S. Army. His platoon marched over 800 miles through France and Germany, having earned the EAME campaign ribbon with 2 bronze stars, Good Conduct Medal, Army Occupation Ribbon, and the Germany Victory Ribbon.
After graduation, Bernard joined his family's business, Leff Brothers Wholesale Dry Goods. The company was founded by his father, Ben Leff and his Uncles Sol and Jacob Leff in 1921 on Preston Ave. Bernard and his cousin, David Leff, worked side by side with their fathers for many years and built a new showroom and warehouse on Texas Ave. As their fathers got older, Bernard and David took over the company. They sold goods to stores across Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana. Their employees were considered family and that's how they were treated.
Shortly after entering the family business, Bernard married his college sweetheart, Selma Waldman. They spent their honeymoon in San Francisco and they fell in love with the city by the bay and would return many times over their 62-year marriage.
Bernard and Selma loved to travel overseas and across America. They would load their car up with the kids and drive across the country to California, Florida, and across Texas where they would visit family and friends.
Bernard loved playing golf and at the age of 81, he made his first hole in one! He and Selma loved to fish. Bernard and Selma would drive to the Galveston jetties where they enjoyed special moments together. On weekends, they would drive the family to Galveston with fishing rods hanging out of the car windows and a picnic basket in the trunk. Bernard spent more time untangling lines than catching fish, but the big catch for him was watching his family have a good time.
He was a member of the downtown Rotary for many years and after retiring he and Selma volunteered at the Ronald McDonald House, welcoming and comforting patients to the MD Anderson Cancer Center.
Anyone who had the pleasure of being his friend, employee or acquaintance was well aware of the fact that he was extremely genuine in his concern for others and would gladly lend a hand to someone who needed any kind of support.
After Selma's death, he married Frances Leff and enjoyed her companionship during the last chapter of his life.
Bernard was preceded in death by his parents, Rose and Ben Leff; his sisters, Annette Rosenfield and Etta Naman; his brothers-in-law, Sam Rosenfield, Theodore Naman, and Marvin and Herman Waldman; and his sisters-in-law Bernice Waldman and Gerry Waldman. He is survived by his children, Dr. Gary Leff and his wife Rebecca, Barry Leff and his wife Stephanie, Debra Leff and her husband Johnny Wilson, and Gregg Leff and his wife Rachel; grandchildren, Dr. Jake Wilson, Neil Wilson, Ben Leff, Mitchell Leff, Adrienne Leff; and great grandchildren, Mason Thornton and Brendon Leff.
The funeral service will be held at 11:30 AM on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Congregation Beth Yeshurun, 4525 Beechnut Street, Houston, TX 77096. A graveside service will follow at 2:00 PM at Beth Yeshurun Allen Parkway, 3502 Allen Parkway, Houston, TX 77019.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 11, 2020