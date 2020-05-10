Bernard Arthur Paulson
1928-2020
Bernard Arthur Paulson, 91, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 5th after a brief illness. Bernard was born July 12, 1928 in Lakeview Michigan, to Genevieve and Arthur Paulson. He was one of six children and attended a one-room school until he went to high school. Bernard graduated from Michigan State with a Chemical Engineering degree in 1949 and obtained his Professional Engineer license at an early age. His career was briefly paused while he served as a first lieutenant in the United States Air Force from 1955 to 1957, stationed in Okinawa, Japan.
Bernard met Joan Lee Curtiss in September of 1954 and immediately knew she was the one. They were married 3 months later on December 4th, 1954. Over almost 57 years of marriage, Bernard and Joan created a family legacy with 7 children, 20 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. His love for his wife and family was known by all who knew Bernard. He enjoyed spending time with them at his various ranches, teaching them about a strong work ethic and the enjoyment of a day well spent.
Bernard began his career at Mid-West Refineries in 1949 as a process engineer. He quickly moved into a management role, becoming plant manager at Kerr-McGee Corporation, Vice President of Coastal States Petrochemical before landing at Koch Refining where he eventually became VP of Koch Industries and President of Koch Refining in Wichita Kansas. Bernard was also involved with several other companies serving as Chairman of the Board for TOR Minerals, The Automation Group, The Inspection Group and Contech Control Services (current) and sitting on the board for Orion Refining Corporation.
Community involvement was a major part of Bernard's life. He was asked by Mary Rhodes, former Corpus Christi mayor, to head the task force that led to completion of the Mary Rhodes Pipeline, a project that ensured the city's water supply through 2035. He served as a Commissioner of the Port of Corpus Christi for 12 years, many years as Vice Chairman. In 2006, he was asked by Bishop Edmund Carmody to chair an Endowment Committee for a Scholarship program at John Paul II High School. This program has provided students with a Catholic education regardless of financial situation. Bernard was also an instrumental part of bringing an Engineering program to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. He lobbied the Texas Legislature to establish a degree program to enhance the workforce for South Texas and raised money to lay the groundwork for the program; his 20 year effort came to fruition in 2009.
Philanthropy was extremely important to Bernard and Joan. They were involved with charitable organizations in many different capacities including but not limited to: Paulson Scholarship Endowments at Michigan State University and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi; the Bishops Guild, Diocese of Corpus Christi; Board member Driscoll Children's Hospital; Founder of Fiesta De Los Niños; Served as Board President and Collectors Circle member for the Art Museum of South Texas; founder of Bernie's Famous Crawfish Boil for Del Mar College; Board member Texas State Aquarium; MSU Benefactors; past President of Texas A&M Corpus Christi Foundation.
Throughout his life, Bernard received many honors and recognitions including: Fuels and Petrochemical Award of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers (1989); MSU College of Engineering Claud R. Erickson Distinguished Alumnus Award (1994); Corpus Christi Business Hall of Fame Honoree (2003); Corpus Christi Philanthropist of the year (2005); King Alonso LIV for Buccaneer Days (2007); Caller Times Newsmaker of the Year (2008); Honorary Doctorate Degree of Humane Letters, Texas A&M Corpus Christi (2014); and several land conservation society distinctions.
Bernard was preceded in death by his parents, Genevieve and Arthur Paulson; siblings Carol Nelson, Mauvine Knappin, Jack Paulson, Marilyn Balzac and Richard Paulson; wife Joan Paulson; sons Joseph Stanford and Thomas Brady. He is survived by 2 sons, and their wives, 3 daughters and their husbands, 20 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren: Dr. James (Maki) Paulson of Narberth PA; Ann (Tim) Collins of Lago Vista TX; Bernadette (Tom) Farris of Cranbury NJ; Patricia Paulson of Pacific Grove CA; Steven (Emily) Paulson of Houston TX; his daughter-in-law, Clara Paulson of Colorado Springs CO; his beloved grandchildren; Jim McCoy, Kaisten Paulson, Michael Cunningham, Joanna Gore, Michael Paulson, Elizabeth Cunningham, Kristen Collins, Bailey Spann, Jack Farris, Katie Collins, Steve Farris, Joey Paulson, Andy Farris, Carmen Paulson, Meli Paulson, Dan Farris, Reagan Paulson, Lauren Paulson, Meredith Paulson and Ashley Paulson; as well as numerous extended family, friends and loved ones who will all miss him dearly.
The family is forever grateful to his wonderful caregivers that provided him comfort, especially in his final days; Peter Charles Mouton, Adijat Sholaja and Leigh Narvacan R.N.
A Funeral Mass for Bernard will be held Wednesday, May 13th at 10:30 a.m. at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 625 Nottingham Oaks Trl, Houston TX 77079. The family will also hold a service in Corpus Christi, TX later this summer. Visit www.DettlingFuneral.com to leave words of condolence for the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like to encourage contributions in his memory made to these organizations or the charity of one's choice:
Driscoll Children's Hospital Development Foundation, www.driscollchildrens.org, 3533 S. Alameda, Corpus Christi, TX 78411
Del Mar College Foundation www.delmar.edu/foundation
101 Baldwin Blvd., Corpus Christi, TX 78404, Reference –
Bernie's Spring Bash
1928-2020
Bernard Arthur Paulson, 91, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 5th after a brief illness. Bernard was born July 12, 1928 in Lakeview Michigan, to Genevieve and Arthur Paulson. He was one of six children and attended a one-room school until he went to high school. Bernard graduated from Michigan State with a Chemical Engineering degree in 1949 and obtained his Professional Engineer license at an early age. His career was briefly paused while he served as a first lieutenant in the United States Air Force from 1955 to 1957, stationed in Okinawa, Japan.
Bernard met Joan Lee Curtiss in September of 1954 and immediately knew she was the one. They were married 3 months later on December 4th, 1954. Over almost 57 years of marriage, Bernard and Joan created a family legacy with 7 children, 20 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. His love for his wife and family was known by all who knew Bernard. He enjoyed spending time with them at his various ranches, teaching them about a strong work ethic and the enjoyment of a day well spent.
Bernard began his career at Mid-West Refineries in 1949 as a process engineer. He quickly moved into a management role, becoming plant manager at Kerr-McGee Corporation, Vice President of Coastal States Petrochemical before landing at Koch Refining where he eventually became VP of Koch Industries and President of Koch Refining in Wichita Kansas. Bernard was also involved with several other companies serving as Chairman of the Board for TOR Minerals, The Automation Group, The Inspection Group and Contech Control Services (current) and sitting on the board for Orion Refining Corporation.
Community involvement was a major part of Bernard's life. He was asked by Mary Rhodes, former Corpus Christi mayor, to head the task force that led to completion of the Mary Rhodes Pipeline, a project that ensured the city's water supply through 2035. He served as a Commissioner of the Port of Corpus Christi for 12 years, many years as Vice Chairman. In 2006, he was asked by Bishop Edmund Carmody to chair an Endowment Committee for a Scholarship program at John Paul II High School. This program has provided students with a Catholic education regardless of financial situation. Bernard was also an instrumental part of bringing an Engineering program to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. He lobbied the Texas Legislature to establish a degree program to enhance the workforce for South Texas and raised money to lay the groundwork for the program; his 20 year effort came to fruition in 2009.
Philanthropy was extremely important to Bernard and Joan. They were involved with charitable organizations in many different capacities including but not limited to: Paulson Scholarship Endowments at Michigan State University and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi; the Bishops Guild, Diocese of Corpus Christi; Board member Driscoll Children's Hospital; Founder of Fiesta De Los Niños; Served as Board President and Collectors Circle member for the Art Museum of South Texas; founder of Bernie's Famous Crawfish Boil for Del Mar College; Board member Texas State Aquarium; MSU Benefactors; past President of Texas A&M Corpus Christi Foundation.
Throughout his life, Bernard received many honors and recognitions including: Fuels and Petrochemical Award of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers (1989); MSU College of Engineering Claud R. Erickson Distinguished Alumnus Award (1994); Corpus Christi Business Hall of Fame Honoree (2003); Corpus Christi Philanthropist of the year (2005); King Alonso LIV for Buccaneer Days (2007); Caller Times Newsmaker of the Year (2008); Honorary Doctorate Degree of Humane Letters, Texas A&M Corpus Christi (2014); and several land conservation society distinctions.
Bernard was preceded in death by his parents, Genevieve and Arthur Paulson; siblings Carol Nelson, Mauvine Knappin, Jack Paulson, Marilyn Balzac and Richard Paulson; wife Joan Paulson; sons Joseph Stanford and Thomas Brady. He is survived by 2 sons, and their wives, 3 daughters and their husbands, 20 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren: Dr. James (Maki) Paulson of Narberth PA; Ann (Tim) Collins of Lago Vista TX; Bernadette (Tom) Farris of Cranbury NJ; Patricia Paulson of Pacific Grove CA; Steven (Emily) Paulson of Houston TX; his daughter-in-law, Clara Paulson of Colorado Springs CO; his beloved grandchildren; Jim McCoy, Kaisten Paulson, Michael Cunningham, Joanna Gore, Michael Paulson, Elizabeth Cunningham, Kristen Collins, Bailey Spann, Jack Farris, Katie Collins, Steve Farris, Joey Paulson, Andy Farris, Carmen Paulson, Meli Paulson, Dan Farris, Reagan Paulson, Lauren Paulson, Meredith Paulson and Ashley Paulson; as well as numerous extended family, friends and loved ones who will all miss him dearly.
The family is forever grateful to his wonderful caregivers that provided him comfort, especially in his final days; Peter Charles Mouton, Adijat Sholaja and Leigh Narvacan R.N.
A Funeral Mass for Bernard will be held Wednesday, May 13th at 10:30 a.m. at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 625 Nottingham Oaks Trl, Houston TX 77079. The family will also hold a service in Corpus Christi, TX later this summer. Visit www.DettlingFuneral.com to leave words of condolence for the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like to encourage contributions in his memory made to these organizations or the charity of one's choice:
Driscoll Children's Hospital Development Foundation, www.driscollchildrens.org, 3533 S. Alameda, Corpus Christi, TX 78411
Del Mar College Foundation www.delmar.edu/foundation
101 Baldwin Blvd., Corpus Christi, TX 78404, Reference –
Bernie's Spring Bash
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 10, 2020.