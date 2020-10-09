Bernard Zindler
1934-2020
Bernard Meyer Zindler passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020, at his home in Columbus, Ohio due to complications of Alzheimer's disease.
Bernie, as he was known, was born in Houston to Dorothy and Mitchell Zindler on August 11, 1934. He attended San Jacinto High School, graduating in 1952. He attended college first at Tulane University before transferring to the University of Pennsylvania and graduating from the Wharton School of Finance.
Upon graduation, Bernie began a career of more than forty years in the retail clothing business, mostly in women's fashions. He started at Filene's in Boston, then moved to Dallas for Neiman Marcus. At Neiman's he met Doris Pfister, an elementary school teacher who sold merchandise in the evenings. Bernie and Doris were happily married for more than 52 years and grew increasingly devoted to one another as the years passed.
Bernie's career in retail took the two of them all over the country, as Bernie assumed more responsible positions within the industry. He valued new challenges and took pride in being a good merchant. Doris shared in each new adventure. Eventually, they made Columbus, Ohio their permanent home.
While he relocated repeatedly all over the country for work, most of Bernie's most valued friends were those whom he met as a child or teenager before he left Houston for college. He especially enjoyed the comradery of the boys, later men, who called themselves The Sunday Night Dinner Club. Once he retired, Bernie and Doris returned to Houston more often and for longer stretches of time, where he renewed those friendships that distance had faded, but never extinguished.
Bernie had a quick, reliable and ready wit. He always enjoyed a good joke, whether hearing one or telling one. He also had a distinctive laugh that let everyone around him know how much he enjoyed their humor, too. Even in his final years, as his memory and general awareness declined, Bernie maintained a sunny disposition.
In addition to his wife, Doris, Bernie is survived by his nephew, Lawrence Proler and wife Nancy of Houston, his niece, Rose Proler and her partner Jack Cohen, also of Houston, Linda Lynn Pfister and Deanna Lee Pfister, both of Wilmington, North Carolina and numerous relatives from around the country. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy and Mitchell Zindler and his sister, Irma Rose Proler and brother-in-law, Herman Proler.
A private funeral will be held at Beth Israel Cemetery, Houston with Rabbi Adrienne Scott officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to the charity of one's choice
. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Bernie's caregivers, as well as those people in various professions whose attention to Bernie's needs surely added to the quality of his final years. They also are grateful for the care and kindness of family friend and former neighbor, Andy Chabot.