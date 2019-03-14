Berneice E. Corbin

1928-2019

Berneice E. Corbin went to be with the Lord March 12, 2019 at the age of 91. She was born March 5, 1928 to the late Louis J. and Ruth A. Shannon.

She and her husband were long time owners of Corbin's Fishing Center in Port O'Connor. They retired to the ICC Ranch in Dilley, Texas. She recently moved to Victoria to be near her Texas children and grandchildren.

Visitation will be at 9:30 am on Saturday, March 16, 2019 with a funeral service at 10:00 am at Grace Funeral Home. A graveside service will be at 2:00 pm at Woodlawn Cemetery, 8010 Katy Freeway, Houston.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Ira C. Corbin; her son Gayle Shafer; brothers Keith Shannon and Virgil Shannon; sisters Marion Schwartz, Marjorie Biggerstaff, and Carol Hanneman.

She is survived by her sister Ruth Blank and her long time friends who were like her children Albino Hernandez, Melvin and Doris Chaloupka, Dennis and Joyce Chaloupka, Marcus and Brenda Chaloupka and all of her Texas grandchildren.

Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 14, 2019