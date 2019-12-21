|
|
Bernerd Franklin Johnson
1939-2019
Johnson, Bernerd Franklin passed away on December 16, 2019 due to complications related to congestive heart failure. He was born in Saigon, French Indochina (Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam) on October 22,1939 to Lt. Colonel Bernerd and Grace Johnson as they were returning to the U.S. after being evacuated from China due to the Japanese invasion.
Bernie was a devoted son, loving husband, engaged and proud father, grandfather and great-grandfather, loyal friend, trusted business partner, and, generally, the "life of the party". Bernie grew up in Houston, graduated from Spring Branch High School and attended Texas Tech University. While at Tech, he played basketball, graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering and met the love of his life, Carolyn. They married in 1962. He was an active entrepreneur, investor and, in 1975, founder of Century Engineering. Bernie and the team at Century were partners with various developers on many of the largest master planned communities in Houston for over four decades.
To his children and grandchildren, Pops was the proudest dad, coolest granddad, most fun dancer with his unique signature moves (we call it "doing the Pops"), world's greatest engineer, the inventor of the jump shot, entertaining and ambidextrous tennis player, master card player and Blackjack card counter, and world-class lover of life and people! The happy memories and stories go on and on. He was a great leader of his family by unconditionally loving, never judging, remaining positive always and showing endless generosity. Bernie's children's lives have been touched most by the example he set with his undying love and protection for their wonderful mom and the beautiful and fun life they built together.
Bernie was preceded in death by his father, mother and brother, Herbert. He is survived by his beloved Carolyn, his wife of 57 years, his daughter, Jennifer White, and her husband, David, his son Doug Johnson, and his wife, Ashley, and his daughter, Jaimee Fulton, and her husband, Mike. He loved being with his grandchildren - Christiana and Stockton Beveridge, Matthew and Molly White, Meredith and Sam Lincoln, Jackie White, Patrick Johnson, Grace Johnson, Sarah Fulton, Michael Fulton and Laura Fulton-at Lake Conroe, skiing in Vail, fishing in Rockport, their many school and sporting events, family holidays and celebrations over the years. No one knows how many graduations Memmi and Pops have happily attended; one year, they went to four graduations in three states within two weeks! His only great-grandchild, Grace Beveridge, is uniquely special as she is the fourth of his descendants named after his mother, 'amazing' Grace. Additionally, Pops loved his Maltese, Bun-Bun, and enjoyed countless hours playing with and caring for her.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Texas Liberty Chapel at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in his honor to the –
Published in Houston Chronicle from Dec. 21, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020