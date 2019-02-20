Home

Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home
4525 Bissonnet St
Bellaire, TX 77401
(713) 667-6505
Bernice Long
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Clarewood House chapel
7400 Clarewood Dr
Houston, TX
Bernice Beck Long


Bernice Beck Long Obituary
Bernice Beck Long
1936-2019
Bernice Beck Long went to be with the Lord on February 16, 2019. Born November 11, 1936 in New Orleans, LA. She was a graduate of the Masonic Home and Sam Houston State University. She was an active member of First United Methodist Church in Houston where she served the Lord. She was preceded in death by husband Al and survived by sons Hal and Jack, Jack's wife Darla and their daughters Abby and Allison, brother Jerry and wife Margaret, nieces, nephews, cousins and many special friends.
A Celebration of life will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, February 22, 2019 in the chapel at Clarewood House, 7400 Clarewood Dr., Houston, TX 77036.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 20, 2019
