Bernice Bowie
1960-2019
Bernice Bowie, of Spring Texas, passed away on July 29, 2019. She was born in Houston, Texas to Hawthorne LaCour (deceased) and Vorice Raven LaCour. She is survived by her loving husband, Winston Bowie , son Winston Bowie Jr (Sheri) and grandson Benjamin Bowie. Funeral services will be Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. (wake) and 11:00 a.m.(service) at Anointed Faith Family Church in Tomball, Texas. Interment will follow at Paradise Cemetery North.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 9, 2019