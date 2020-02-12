|
|
Bernice Bernett Froehlich
1929-2020
Bernice Bernett Froehlich was born in Cypress, TX to Alfred and Selma Steinhagen. She was 90 years old when she was called home to be with our Lord Jesus on February 9, 2020. Bernice is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond, sister, Geneva Terpstra and brother, Ervin Steinhagen. Survivors include her daughter, Linda Stoltz and husband Jordan and her grandsons Raymond Tucker and Joseph Tucker. Bernice was a devoted member of St. John Lutheran Church for many years and was involved in LWML, Ladies Aid and Alter Guild. Visitation will be 5:00 - 7:00 pm Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Klein Funeral Home, Tomball. Funeral Service will be 1:00 pm Friday, February 14, 2020 at St. John Lutheran Church,15235 Spring Cypress Rd. Cypress, TX 77429. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bernice's name to Bethesda Lutheran Home, 18937 K-Z Rd. Cypress, TX 77429.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 12, 2020