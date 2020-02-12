Home

POWERED BY

Services
Klein Funeral Home - Tomball
1400 West Main
Tomball, TX 77065
832-678-3900
For more information about
Bernice Froehlich
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Klein Funeral Home - Tomball
1400 West Main
Tomball, TX 77065
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
St. John Lutheran Church,
15235 Spring Cypress Rd
Cypress, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernice Froehlich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernice Froehlich


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernice Froehlich Obituary
Bernice Bernett Froehlich
1929-2020
Bernice Bernett Froehlich was born in Cypress, TX to Alfred and Selma Steinhagen. She was 90 years old when she was called home to be with our Lord Jesus on February 9, 2020. Bernice is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond, sister, Geneva Terpstra and brother, Ervin Steinhagen. Survivors include her daughter, Linda Stoltz and husband Jordan and her grandsons Raymond Tucker and Joseph Tucker. Bernice was a devoted member of St. John Lutheran Church for many years and was involved in LWML, Ladies Aid and Alter Guild. Visitation will be 5:00 - 7:00 pm Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Klein Funeral Home, Tomball. Funeral Service will be 1:00 pm Friday, February 14, 2020 at St. John Lutheran Church,15235 Spring Cypress Rd. Cypress, TX 77429. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bernice's name to Bethesda Lutheran Home, 18937 K-Z Rd. Cypress, TX 77429.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -