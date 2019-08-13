|
Bernice Hoffpauir Golbow
1937-2019
Bernice Hoffpauir Golbow, 81, of Katy, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019 at her home in Katy.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway Chapel, in Katy. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Katy's First Baptist Church, in Katy, with Rev. Ronnie Webb officiating. Interment in Katy Magnolia Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 13, 2019