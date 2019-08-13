Home

Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway - Katy
1344 W. Grand Parkway South
Katy, TX 77494
(281) 391-2424
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway - Katy
1344 W. Grand Parkway South
Katy, TX 77494
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Katy's First Baptist Church
Katy, TX
Bernice Golbow


1937 - 2019
Bernice Golbow Obituary
Bernice Hoffpauir Golbow
1937-2019
Bernice Hoffpauir Golbow, 81, of Katy, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019 at her home in Katy.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway Chapel, in Katy. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Katy's First Baptist Church, in Katy, with Rev. Ronnie Webb officiating. Interment in Katy Magnolia Cemetery.
For a full obituary and to express condolences, visit www.SchmidtFuneralHome.net.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 13, 2019
