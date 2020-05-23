Bernice Oneil Golden
1924-2020
Bernice Golden was born March 25, 1924, she passed away on May 10, 2020. She was a life long member at Mt. Corinth MBC. She will be laid to rest at Paradise Cemetery North.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 23, 2020.