Bernice Levine
1926-2019
Bernice Levine, 93, passed away while hospitalized, on November 15th, 2019, following a brief illness. Her daughter, Linda, was at her side.
Born in Galveston to Jacob and Bessie Knapp on August 24, 1926, Bernice spent the greater portion of her life as a Houstonian, devoting her life to husband Sam Levine and her 3 children, Ronnie, Linda and Janet. She was preceded in death by her son, Ronald Elliott, her husband, Sammy, and her sisters, Lillian Warren and Annalee Carpenter. She is survived by her daughters, Linda and Janet, nieces Pamela Carpenter Brum, Susan Miller Chafitz, Marilyn Miller Levin, Patti Miller Solomon, Adrienne Cohen Solomon, Yvonne Cohen Spolane, Julie Cohen Pryor, Roberta Warren Slade and Donna Warren Holbrook and nephews, Russell Miller and Leslie Cohen.
Bernice's greatest strength lay in her ability to endure the medical hardships of her loved ones. Her husband, Sammy, survived a massive cranial melanoma at the age of 30, her son, Ronnie, suffered from bipolar disease and ultimately took his life at age 37, daughter Linda survived a diabetic coma at the age of 10, and daughter, Janet, suffered most of her adult life with mental illness, now a stroke victim at the age of 62. Bernice always said that she needed nothing, other than her family's happiness, to make her happy. She was a warm, affectionate, supportive and dedicated wife, always sending her husband to the office with a home-made lunch, a thermos of hot coffee ("Your mother's coffee always tastes better") a kiss good-bye and a wave from the window. She was a loving, attentive, nurturing and affectionate mother, always encouraging her children, expressing enthusiasm and taking pride in their accomplishments, offering emotional support and advice, and even continuing to sing Linda's favorite lullaby, "Come Little Leaves" by phone to calm a restless night.
Her beautiful smile, warmth, and kind, loving ways will forever be with all whose lives she touched.
A graveside service was held on November 18, 2019 at Beth Yeshurun Post Oak Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to The .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 24, 2019