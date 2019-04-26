|
|
Bert Allen Martens
1944-2019
Bert Allen Martens, born Nov.13, 1944, died April 21, 2019, in Houston, TX.
He was predeceased by his parents, Marvin and Minnie Martens. He is survived by his sister, Beatrice, and her husband Herbert Uhl; nephews, David (wife Deana), and Eric (wife Donna); two grandnephews, Austin and Mason Uhl. One uncle, Edwin Martens and many dear cousins.
Graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 27, at Salem Lutheran Church Cemetery, Tomball, Tx., 10am, with visitation prior to service.
Memorials may be given to Trinity Lutheran Church, 800 Houston Ave., Houston, TX 77007
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 26, 2019