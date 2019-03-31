|
Berta Lee Wallace
1926-2019
Berta Lee Wallace, 92, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019 in Houston, TX. The family will receive friends on Monday, April 1, 2019 from 5-9 PM with the Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7 PM at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home. The Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church 6723 Whitefriars Dr. Houston, TX 77087. Interment will follow at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 31, 2019