Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
6900 Lawndale Street
Houston, TX 77023
(713) 928-5141
Berta Wallace
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
6900 Lawndale Street
Houston, TX 77023
Rosary
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
6900 Lawndale Street
Houston, TX 77023
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church
6723 Whitefriars Dr
Houston, TX
Berta Wallace


Berta Wallace Obituary
Berta Lee Wallace
1926-2019
Berta Lee Wallace, 92, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019 in Houston, TX. The family will receive friends on Monday, April 1, 2019 from 5-9 PM with the Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7 PM at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home. The Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church 6723 Whitefriars Dr. Houston, TX 77087. Interment will follow at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 31, 2019
