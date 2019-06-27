Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
Magnolia Community Center
422 Melton Street
Magnolia, TX
Bertha Aebischer


Bertha Aebischer Obituary
Bertha Mills Aebischer
1933-2019
Bertha "Abby" Aebischer age 86, passed away June 15 2019. A loving, feisty, caring Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother, she lived a long satisfying life, raising her children as a single mother through the 60's and 70's! Loved by her large family she is now in God's care and will be greatly missed. She is survived her children, Alan Shoquist and wife Glynn of California, Donald Shoquist and wife Jamie of Florida, Connie Goodwin and husband Douglas of Texas, 7 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren, Sister Dorothy and brothers Joe and Louis Mills. A celebration of her life will be held Sunday June 30 at the Magnolia Community Center, 422 Melton Street, Magnolia, TX 77354.
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 27, 2019
