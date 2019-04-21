Home

Felix H. Morales Funeral Home - Houston
2901 Canal St
Houston, TX 77003
(713) 223-1167
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Felix H. Morales Funeral Home - Houston
2901 Canal St
Houston, TX 77003
Rosary
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Felix H. Morales Funeral Home - Houston
2901 Canal St
Houston, TX 77003
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick Church
4918 Cochran St.
Houston, TX
Bertha Garcia Obituary
Bertha M. Garcia
1925-2019
Bertha M. Garcia, age 94, passed away peacefully on April 11, 2019. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. Bertha was a native Houstonian born on February 28, 1925, to the late Macedonio Martinez and Porfiria Palacios Martinez. She grew up in Second Ward attending Rusk Settlement School. She was a hard worker having started working at the early age of 14 taking care of children and doing housework.
Bertha is preceded in death by her late husband of 43 years, Nash M. Garcia Sr. and her son, Nash Garcia Jr.
She is survived by her daughters Alice Martinez (Joe), Mary Dehlia Torres (Efren Sr.) and Christina Garcia; her grandchildren Melissa Torres, Jessica T. Rodriguez (Joseph) and Efren Torres Jr.; and two great-grandchildren, Sophia Rodriguez and Alexander Rodriguez.
She will be greatly missed and forever remembered by all who knew her for her strong will and determination, and her strong Catholic faith. Mom may you rest in heavenly peace! I love you more mom!
Visitation will be held Monday, April 22, 2019, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm at Felix H. Morales Funeral Home, 2901 Canal St., Houston, Texas with a Rosary beginning at 7:00 pm
A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, 10:00 am at St. Patrick Church, 4918 Cochran St., Houston, Texas with burial to follow at Brookside Cemetery, 13747 East Text Freeway., Houston, Texas.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 21, 2019
