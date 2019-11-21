Home

Bertha Nelson


1927 - 2019
Bertha Nelson Obituary
Bertha Marie Nelson
1927-2019
Bertha Marie Jackey Nelson peacefully departed her earthly existence at home on November 19, 2019. She was born in Butte, Montana on February 23, 1927. She was preceded in death by her husband Stanley William Nelson, Sr. and her son, Stanley William Nelson, Jr. She is survived by her daughters, Marsha Kay Nelson, Kathy Nelson Turnquist, Judith Nelson Campanelli, and by 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She had been a long-time member of Memorial Drive Lutheran Church, and active with Citizens for Animal Protection, where she had served on the board and as treasurer. She was a rescuer of many dogs and cats and in her later years enjoyed cuddling foster puppies and kittens. Memorial donations may be made in memory of Bertha to Rescued Pets Movement, 2317 W. 34th Street, Houston, 77018 or a . A private family service and burial is planned.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 21, 2019
