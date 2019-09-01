|
|
Bert "Memaw" Wahrmund
1939-2019
Bertha Mae Ladd Wahrmund, beloved wife, mother, grandmother & great-grandmother, passed away unexpectedly in Hallettsville, TX on July 29 at the age of 80. Bert was born on February 26, 1939 in Trigg Co, KY to Gano & Lorene Rogers Ladd. She was preceded in death by her parents & brother Eldridge. Bert is survived by her husband of 53 yrs, Glen Wahrmund, son Darrell, daughters Teresa Stokley & Cyndy Brehmer (Ladd), 9 grandchildren; Heather Mendez (Bethel), Sarah Broussard (Chase), Ashton (Rachel), Scott (Whitney), Jacob (Lindsey) Thomas, Hunter Robbins, Rylee, Kennedy, Callie Wahrmund, 11 great-grandchildren; Noah, Zoe, Paige, Bryce, Schylar, Landry, Bryleigh, Paisleigh, Ryker, Silas & Chandler. Her brothers, James (Marilyn), Clayton (Chris), Roger (Libby) Ladd & many nieces and nephews. Memaw had many adopted children & grandchildren. Bert moved to Houston in '57 and resided here for 58 yrs, moving to Shiner, TX 4 yrs ago. She graduated from SW Business School & started a business career at Waukesha-Pearce, Comet Rice & NASA. In 1966 Glen & Bert became the owners of Graham Ambulance Svc for 26 yrs. Her next love was working with children, at CEPC for 25+ yrs. After retiring Bert found a new love of quilting, joining the Stichin Hen's out of Madisonville, TX.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 7th at 3:00pm at Christ Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 8300 Katy Frwy, Houston, TX 77024, followed by a reception.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 1, 2019