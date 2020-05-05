Berthold Steindorf
1952 - 2020
Berthold Steindorf, Jr
1952-2020
Bert was born in Alice, Texas on March 10, 1952. He passed away in San Antonio, Texas on May 1, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Berthold Steindorf Sr.; his paternal grandparents, Edwin Steindorf and Rosie Strakos Steindorf; maternal grandparents, John L. Stewart and Esther Sralla Stewart; and granddaughter, Blake Lauren Steindorf.
Bert is survived by his mother, Dorothy Stewart Steindorf of Boerne, Texas; daughter, Kelley Renee Steindorf of San Antonio, Texas; sister, Iris Steindorf Humphreys of Bulverde/Spring Branch, Texas; granddaughter, Kamryn Renee Steindorf; and nephew, Hayden Lance Humphreys.
Bert started his career on the baseball field. From an early age, he was the catcher of the team. Bert was known as "Butch" back then and his grandfather tagged him with that name. He took that position all the way to high school and in 1970, along with his teammates, the Alice Coyotes, went to State Baseball Competition. He was offered a baseball scholarship when he graduated to UT in Arlington, which he never fulfilled. Bert also played tackle and was the punter on the Alice Coyote football team. He kicked without a shoe. When Bert was 11, he was asked to the Punt, Pass and Kick Competition in Arlington. That was the 1st highlight of his life.
In 1975, Bert started his career in the oilfield. He made a name for himself early on in the "oil patch".
He also earned that respect then, to where he is today. Bert started Gate Guard Services in 1996 along with his father Bert Sr. with a shoestring budget. He was the pioneer in the gate guard business. In 2010, The US Dept of Labor walked into Gate Guard Services offices in Corpus Christi, Texas and started an investigation into his workers classifying that they should be on hourly wages instead of independent contract laborers. Bert disagreed and fought for what he knew was right. He hired the best Labor Attorneys in the Country and fought the US Board of Labor and won. It has never been done since the induction of the Labor Board in 1938. After countless time and monies, Bert was compensated for these attorney fees. He made a name for himself in the law books. Bert Steindorf Gate Guard Services LP vs Hilda Solis, Secretary of Labor, US Dept. of Labor.
Bert was a mentor, friend, and colleague to many people. He was also survived by many friends during his life here on Earth.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May 4, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Steindorf family. May you be comforted by loving and cherished memories.
Deborah Butler
May 4, 2020
I knew Bert from early 80's when Bert,Sidney Smith and I were such close friends and we would stand up n a certain spot at the Q Pub. James Taylor made 3 brass plates and put Bert's place, Carolyn's place and Sids place! We were there everyday!!! Those were the times and Vegas!!!R.I.P. my dear friend!!! Carolyn C.Austin
Carolyn Auatin
May 4, 2020
Bert was recently inducted into the Alice Coyote Hall of Honor as part of the 1970 State Playoff Coyote team. Rest in Peace....
May 4, 2020
Bert was a regular at my restaurant and became family. He was so sweet, always a gentleman, and I happy I could call him my friend. He always put a smile on everyone's face and he will truly be missed. May God be with the family, my condolences to you. and may he Rest In Peace.
Jamie Weber
Friend
May 4, 2020
My condolences on your loss. Bert was truly the epitome of a gentleman. He was loved and respected by all who knew him.
Karen Foster
May 4, 2020
Our deepest condolences and prayers to the Steindorf. Bert was truly an amazing friend and true to his words. He will be truly missed
Stacy Hunter
Friend
May 4, 2020
My deepest sympathy for Bert's passing. Gone to soon.
Donna Woodard
Acquaintance
