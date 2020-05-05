Berthold Steindorf, Jr1952-2020Bert was born in Alice, Texas on March 10, 1952. He passed away in San Antonio, Texas on May 1, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Berthold Steindorf Sr.; his paternal grandparents, Edwin Steindorf and Rosie Strakos Steindorf; maternal grandparents, John L. Stewart and Esther Sralla Stewart; and granddaughter, Blake Lauren Steindorf.Bert is survived by his mother, Dorothy Stewart Steindorf of Boerne, Texas; daughter, Kelley Renee Steindorf of San Antonio, Texas; sister, Iris Steindorf Humphreys of Bulverde/Spring Branch, Texas; granddaughter, Kamryn Renee Steindorf; and nephew, Hayden Lance Humphreys.Bert started his career on the baseball field. From an early age, he was the catcher of the team. Bert was known as "Butch" back then and his grandfather tagged him with that name. He took that position all the way to high school and in 1970, along with his teammates, the Alice Coyotes, went to State Baseball Competition. He was offered a baseball scholarship when he graduated to UT in Arlington, which he never fulfilled. Bert also played tackle and was the punter on the Alice Coyote football team. He kicked without a shoe. When Bert was 11, he was asked to the Punt, Pass and Kick Competition in Arlington. That was the 1st highlight of his life.In 1975, Bert started his career in the oilfield. He made a name for himself early on in the "oil patch".He also earned that respect then, to where he is today. Bert started Gate Guard Services in 1996 along with his father Bert Sr. with a shoestring budget. He was the pioneer in the gate guard business. In 2010, The US Dept of Labor walked into Gate Guard Services offices in Corpus Christi, Texas and started an investigation into his workers classifying that they should be on hourly wages instead of independent contract laborers. Bert disagreed and fought for what he knew was right. He hired the best Labor Attorneys in the Country and fought the US Board of Labor and won. It has never been done since the induction of the Labor Board in 1938. After countless time and monies, Bert was compensated for these attorney fees. He made a name for himself in the law books. Bert Steindorf Gate Guard Services LP vs Hilda Solis, Secretary of Labor, US Dept. of Labor.Bert was a mentor, friend, and colleague to many people. He was also survived by many friends during his life here on Earth.A memorial service will be held at a later date.You are invited to signthe Guestbook atArrangements withPORTER LORINGMORTUARY NORTH2102 NORTH LOOP1604 EASTSAN ANTONIO, TX78232 – (210) 495-8221