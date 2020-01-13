|
|
Bessie Junita Johnson
1932-2020
Junita was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt. Her family meant everything to her, and her kindness, gentleness and loving nature was an inspiration to her family and all who knew her.
Bessie Junita Walker was born in Houston, Texas on November 18, 1932 and passed away on January 8, 2020. Junita grew up in Houston with her nine brothers and sisters. She met the love of her life, Louis Eugene Johnson, and in 1950 they married, sharing 61 wonderful years of marriage and raising three children.
Junita graduated from Massey Business College and was an office manager before starting her own business FabFlow. Junita ended her career at the Internal Revenue Service, and after retirement she volunteered at local libraries, helping people complete their tax returns for free.
Junita is preceded in death by her parents, William H. Walker and Lucinda Carr Walker, husband Louis Eugene Johnson, brothers J.V., J.M., Russell, Cecil, and David, sisters Jewel May Camp and Adele Henderson.
Junita is survived by her brother Glen Walker and sister Opal Parker, son Michael and his wife Barbara, son Mark and his wife Kathie, daughter Cindy Elliott and her husband Lawrence. Junita is also survived by her six grandchildren and three great grandchildren, and by so many, much-loved nieces and nephews.
Junita is also survived by close, special relatives, brother-in-law William Lynn Johnson and his wife Joan.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 13, 2020