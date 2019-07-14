Bessie Mae Fletcher

1931-2019

Bessie Fletcher passed away suddenly on Saturday, July 6,2019 in Houston, Texas at the age of 88. She was born on March 15,1931 in Womack County, Alabama to Rufus Butler and Flossie Mae Mosley. She met a handsome Alabama native named Bobby E. Fletcher and the two fell head over heels in love. The couple married in Mobile, Alabama in 1959 and soon relocated to Houston so that Bobby, a Navy veteran, could pursue a career in the Merchant Marines. They remained steadfastly devoted to each other for the next 57 years until his untimely death in 2016. In her youth people were drawn to her beautiful smile and enchanted by her sparkling eyes. She loved country music, singing, dancing, and Elvis Presley. And although her eyesight was failing her, her favorite movie was "The Color Purple". She had a tender heart for animals, especially cats. She enjoyed the vegetables her husband grew in his annual garden and her favorite holiday was Easter. Bessie was strong in spirit and had to learn to overcome her personal struggles. In her heart she truly loved Jesus and knew that He loved her too. Those who really knew and understood her, loved her and will mourn her. Her family will never forget her and her laughter will be sorely missed. Her greatest happiness besides her husband was watching her grandchildren grow into adulthood. She is survived by her eldest daughter Bobbie Eyvonne Taylor (husband Philip, both retired U.S. Army) of St. Louis, Mo; daughter Melinda Bryce (husband David) of Houston, TX; beloved sister Ruby Nipper of Gulf Breeze, FL; grandchildren Michelle of Houston, TX; Heather Taylor of California; Earl Taylor (U.S. Navy); Neil Taylor (U.S. Marines); Ethan Taylor (U.S. Marines) and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband Bobby; her parents; brothers Henry Ford Mosley and Arnold R. Mosley; and sister Jewel Corrine Turner. The family would like to thank her caregivers at Tarrytowne Estates for their loving and compassionate care. Mrs. Fletcher will be cremated and reunited with her beloved husband. Published in Houston Chronicle on July 14, 2019