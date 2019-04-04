Bessie M. Swindle

1939-2019

Bessie M. Swindle, one of ten children to Eddie and Thelma Ozenne in Loreauville, Louisiana. She relocated to Houston, Texas as a young adult more than fifty years ago, where she began her life's work of community service and activism.

In the late 1960s she joined St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Devoting her time to uplift her church and community, she was a member of the Knights of Peter Claver 100 Club, Ladies Auxiliary-Queen of All Saints Court, as well as the St. Francis Xavier Pastoral Council. Most recently she held the title of President of the St. Francis Xavier "55 Plus" Club, planning numerous activities and trips for her fellow senior citizens.

Ms. Swindle's career of service to the community continued outside of the church as a Troop Leader with the Girl Scouts of America San Jacinto Council in 1970. She also diligently served as a member of the Parent Teacher Association at local Houston Independent School District schools that her daughter attended, eventually being named "Parent of the Year" at James H. Law Elementary School in 1975. In addition, she was the co-founder of the Carter G. Woodson Junior Historian Club #244. This sense of planning and organizing spurred a strong desire to serve and improve the community where she resided and truly loved – Sunnyside, Houston, Texas.

Ms. Swindle rebooted and revitalized the Cloverland Civic Club in 1985. As President for 34 years, she represented more than 400 homeowners, successfully pursuing a lawsuit that released liens and regained the title to a community house.

In 1994, Ms. Swindle became President of the Southeast Coalition of Civic Clubs overseeing more than 30 civic associations serving residents throughout the Southeast Houston area.

Ms. Swindle was an advocate for public education and the limitless options for higher education specifically with the Houston Community College System. Her advocacy for HCC was recognized in 2004 when she was granted an Honorary Associate of Arts Degree from the institution. Her servant leadership in the community has earned her an extensive list of other awards, honors, and prestigious affiliations.

Ms. Swindle's career in public service includes both professional and volunteer appointments. She served as Community Liaison for both former Precinct 7 Constables Perry Wooten and Michael Butler, where she was responsible for all community support services provided by the Constable's offices. In 2005, she was tapped by Former Mayor Bill White to serve on the Phone Tower Commission (2005-2010) and City of Houston's Police Officers Civil Service Commission (2005). That same year, Ms. Swindle began serving as Outreach Coordinator for newly elected Congressman Al Green in the Ninth Congressional District of Texas.

She leaves to cherish her beautiful memory and lifelong legacy to her beloved daughter Jackie Swindle, four brothers, one sister, more than thirty nieces and nephews, numerous great nieces and nephews, as well as many adopted children and grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her Green Team family, each of the organizations that she faithfully availed herself to, the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, and residents of the Sunnyside, Southeast, and Greater Houston communities.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 6:30 p.m. -8:30 p.m. at Greater Grace Church, 10800 Scott, Funeral will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 with visitation from 8:45 a.m. to 9:55 a.m. Funeral Mass will begin at 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 4600 Reed Rd., Interment Houston Memorial Gardens.In lieu of flowers the family is asking to consider donating the future BABS foundation, more information to come.