Beth Agar
1953 - 2020
Beth Ann Agar
1953-2020
Beth Ann (Barron) Agar was born in Houston, Texas on August 6, 1953 and died suddenly at her home in Sugar Land, Texas on August 12, 2020, at the age of 67.
After living most of her adult life overseas in Germany, Beth was very happy to be settled back in the States teaching multi-levels of art and AP Art History at Hightower High School. Previously, she taught art and ELA for the Department of Defense Dependents Schools (DoDDS) at Heidelberg High School in Heidelberg, Germany, and art to grades K--5 at Mannheim Elementary School in Mannheim, Germany. She has also taught Art I, II, and III at Sugar Land Middle School (FBISD) and eleventh grade ELA at Clements High School (FBISD).
Beth held an M.Ed. in Special Education from the University of Maryland (College Park) and a B.S. in Art Education from the University of Houston (Central Campus). She had also completed graduate studies at the University of Cambridge in England and attended the AP Summer Institute at Rice University.
Beth's extensive travels in Europe have included chipping away at the Berlin Wall during its fall, WALKING on Lake Baikal in Siberia (one Spring Break when it was frozen over), and driving a standard transmission car in the left side of the road along the rocky Irish coast! But, her favorite spot of all was Paris--at night.
Art in all of its forms was Beth's passion, as well as teaching students who hopefully enjoyed it as much as she did! She especially loved observing the complex expressions of the human face and trying to capture them on watercolor paper in chalk pastel. She found the students at HHS to be very endearing and hugely talented, and she was eager to urge them to excel in all aspects of the fine arts.
Beth is preceded in death by her father, Raymond V. (Barney) Barron, who died from non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and other complications on December 8, 2002. Beth is also preceded in death by her mother, Margaret Irene Barron, who died from natural causes on May 28, 2018.
Beth is survived by her three siblings and their families: Diane Powell, Brian Barron, and Barbara Barron and her husband, Allen Paksima; and three nieces: Brook, Bethany and Luisa. Beth is also survived by several cousins, extended family and many friends.
Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, a private funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m., noon, on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home followed by a family lunch. There will be a private scattering of Beth's ashes at a later date on Bolivar Peninsula.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home
12800 Westheimer Road
Houston, TX 77077
2814972330
Memories & Condolences
August 23, 2020
I admired Beth for her enthusiasm for art and her ability to unleash the creative genius in her students. We will miss her dearly.
diane aleman
Coworker
