Beth Brittain Brooks
1942-2019
Beth Brittain Brooks was born in Conroe, Texas on June 7, 1942 and passed away on December 12, 2019 in Houston, Texas.
She was preceded in death by Evelyn (Ebbie) Johnston King and Auntie Bill Bothe, her beloved mother and aunt.
She is survived by her dearly loved life partner of 43 years, Terry McCullough, as well as Lee (Buttons) Bothe, and many relatives and friends throughout Texas.
Beth graduated from San Jacinto High School class of 1960, in Houston, Texas, where she was a member of the Golden Gaucho Drill Team. In 1975, she graduated from the University of Houston, later teaching for 19 years in HISD, retiring in 1999. She spent her later years enjoying visits to her family home in Santo, Texas and in her happy place, New Orleans, Terry's hometown.
In their four plus decades together Beth and Terry traveled the entire continental United States and into Mexico and Canada. They often went tent camping and enjoying Beth's one pot meals.
Beth was known and loved by her many friends and relatives for her cheerfulness, generosity and a heart as big as Texas. She never met a stranger and had a way of making everyone laugh at her many stories. Many regarded Beth as "best friend". she will be remembered for uncountable little acts of kindness and friendship as well as her wonderful laugh.
As Beth wished, she will be cremated and her ashes interred in Magnolia Cemetery on Montrose between West Dallas and Allen Parkway. At future date, probably mid-January, there will be a celebration of her life at a soon to be announced location.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019