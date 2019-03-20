Resources More Obituaries for Beth Burcaw Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Beth Burcaw

1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Beth Ann Burcaw

1929-2019

Beth Ann (Graham) Burcaw passed into the arms of her loving Heavenly Father on March 15, 2019, at the age of 89. Beth was the second of three children born to Torence Porter (Tip) Graham and Alline Bills Graham on July 25, 1929, in Abilene,Texas. Her family would move to Dallas and then settle in Houston where Beth graduated from Reagan High School. Beth went on to attend Northwestern College in St. Paul, Minnesota, and University of Houston where she majored in classical piano.

Beth met the love of her life Rodney Wayne Burcaw in Houston when he came down from Pennsylvania to visit his parents. They married and lived in Houston where he became President of Hi-Speed Graphic Supply. Rod was a faithful and devoted husband and father for 63 years until his death in 2011. Beth's most important role in life became the raising of their 5 children. Her desire was for them to become Christians and learn God's word as well as apply it to their everyday lives. Beth and Rod became members of Spring Branch Community Church later known as BridgePoint Bible Church. They remained active in the church for 55 years until health reasons did not permit them to attend. Beth started a ministry of mailing cards to elderly and shut-ins on birthdays and other occasions. She would always include a piece of Juicy Fruit gum or sometimes a tea bag. She became known as the "Juicy Fruit Gum Lady". Her signature, "I Love you but Jesus Loves you most of all! " was at the end of every card. Beth trained as a classical pianist but loved playing hymns. When she moved into The Heritage Retirement Community five years ago, she took her piano with her and loved for people to stop by and sing hymns.

Left to cherish her memory are her five children: daughter Trudy Semones of San Antonio, son Rod Burcaw Jr. and wife Phyllis of Tomball, daughter Pam Bounds and husband Don of Austin, son Rick Burcaw and wife Brenda of Cypress, and son Randy Burcaw and wife Rebecca of Katy. She leaves 16 Grandchildren and 19 Great-Grandchildren and also leaves her loving sister Rose Fitzgerald of Conroe and many other cousins, sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws and friends. Beth was preceded in death by her parents Tip and Alline Graham, her husband of 63 years Rodney Burcaw Sr., her brother Tex Graham and son-in-law Steve Semones.

The family would like to express its thanks to the staff of The Heritage Tomball and the wonderful A-Med Hospice nurses for all the compassion and care they showed. We especially want to thank her private aide Tressa Gammage. A private graveside family service will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019. In lieu of flowers we ask for memorials to be sent to either: Reach Unlimited, (a special needs community where Beth's grandson Seth Bounds lives) at 11832 Mueller Cemetery Rd., Cypress,Texas 77429); or to Ronald McDonald House Houston, (for giving "home comfort" for her great grandson, Ben Taylor, while in treatment for cancer): 1907 Holcombe Blvd, Houston, Tx. 77030. On memo line please write: TCH or, if you prefer, their web address is: rmhhouston.org Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 20, 2019