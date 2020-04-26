|
Beth S. Edeiken-Monroe, M.D.
1948-2020
Beth Sue Edeiken-Monroe, MD, FACR, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, physician, and professor of radiology passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at the age of 72 on April 20, 2020. Beth's memory will be cherished by her husband and best friend of 47 years Matt, her sons Doug and Brett, her daughters-in-law Maria and Elizabeth, her siblings Wendy, Nanette, and Louis, her nieces and nephews, and most especially by her grandchildren Eloise, Jack, and George. Beth will also be remembered by her extended family, friends, colleagues, and members of her adopted family far too numerous to mention but far too valuable to forget.
Born in Philadelphia, PA, Beth overcame severe dyslexia to become a radiologist, following in the footsteps of her father and grandfather Jack and Louis Edeiken. She attended Temple University as an undergraduate student before attending Jefferson Medical College. She completed her residency and fellowship at the University of Texas in Houston. As a physician, she was a tireless patient advocate. Originally a musculoskeletal specialist like her father, Beth transformed herself into a neuro-interventional sonographer to meet the needs of patients, surgeons and others to accurately locate, biopsy, diagnose and treat lesions in the head and neck. Her early work in that field led to the establishment of the Neurointerventional Sonography (NIR-US) service at MD Anderson Cancer Center, where she served for 43 years until her passing. To this day, and as a result of her work, MD Anderson's NIR-US remains the pre-eminent service of its kind in the world. Beth was a prolific clinical researcher and published numerous novel and high impact papers in peer-reviewed publications.
Beth spent her career teaching and mentoring others. Early in her career Beth was the program director of the radiology residency at UT Houston, leading it to be ranked among the premiere programs in the nation. In the days since her passing the wider medical community, from Houston and around the world, has been generous with their stories about Beth, some of them professional but many more personal in nature. Her professional legacy will continue through those that she touched.
Beth created a rich community outside of work as well. Beyond her extremely close bond with her family she had many adopted family members. She never hesitated to help those in need, no matter if their challenges were personal or professional. It has been touching for her family that her loss is shared so deeply by so many. It is also a testament to the kind of person Beth was: compassionate, selfless, brilliant, loyal, kind, loving, and fierce. Although many knew her as a maternal figure, there are those who knew her as an intimidating and effective adversary of injustice. She never hesitated to speak up for what was right, and to point to and root out wrongdoing especially on behalf of others.
Although her time with us was far too short, it was full of love, fun and personal and professional passion and accomplishment. Beth passed away after a full day of reading cases from home, as she had been quarantined due to the pandemic. She was supporting her colleagues remotely. Beth was in full control of her faculties, at the top of her professional game, deeply loved by everyone, and on her favorite and most comfortable sofa. It was an early but enviable end to a full and extraordinary life.
Another one like her will be a long time coming.
In lieu of customary remembrances, please consider making a donation in Beth's name to MD Anderson Caring Fund at https://www.mdanderson.org/donors-volunteers/donate/md-anderson-caring-fund.html or by mail to MD Anderson Caring Fund, P. O. Box 4319, Houston, TX 77210-4319.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 26, 2020