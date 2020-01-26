|
|
Bette Hicks
1927-2020
Bette Allison Hicks, born March 19,1927 in Frankfort, Ky, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, January 22, 2020. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Richard "Dick" Hicks; and son, Dr. Philip Hicks. She is survived by her brother, Bill Allison; children, Richard and his wife Judy, Vivian Holz and her husband, Bobby, Paul and his wife Diane, Perry and his wife, Carolyn, and Patrick and his wife, Brenda; 18 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
Bette graduated from Frankfort High School and attended the University of Kentucky where she met the love of her life, Richard "Dick" Hicks. They married on May 20, 1949, and moved to Houston, Texas where they called home for the next 60 years. Anyone who knew Bette knew that the most important role to her was the role of motherhood. Our family was so blessed to have her as our mom. Juggling the schedules of six children requires great organizational skills, and she mastered it with so much love. She cared deeply for her family and friends. Bette was a member of Bethany Christian Church for over 60 years where she was a member of the Christian Women's Fellowship. For many years she worked in the church library.
A special thank you to the nursing staff at the Forum at Memorial Woods and Vitas Hospice for their loving care.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00am, Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Bethany Christian Church, 3223 Westheimer Road, Houston, Texas 77098
In lieu of flowers, the family graciously suggests contributions in Bette's name be made to Bethany Christian Church.
Condolences may be offered at www.millerfuneral.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 26, 2020