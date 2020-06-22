Bette Liebgold
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bette Rudd Liebgold
1937-2020
Bette Rudd Liebgold born in Beaumont 11/27/1937 died in Houston 6/20. She is survived by her family and many wonderful and dedicated friends. Please see WaldmanFuneralCare.com for further obituary information.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Waldman Funeral Care
9034 Long Point Rd
Houston, TX 77055
(713) 875-4811
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved