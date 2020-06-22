Bette Rudd Liebgold
1937-2020
Bette Rudd Liebgold born in Beaumont 11/27/1937 died in Houston 6/20. She is survived by her family and many wonderful and dedicated friends. Please see WaldmanFuneralCare.com for further obituary information.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 22, 2020.