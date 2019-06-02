Home

Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Funeral
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Christ Episcopal Church
510 Belknap Place
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Bette Nelson Heinrich, 77, of San Antonio, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Born in Austin on September 12, 1941, to Philip Adel Nelson and Marion Hammer Nelson, she graduated from Austin High School and Texas Lutheran College. She became a devoted daughter, sister, educator, wife, mother, sister-in-law, aunt, mother-in-law, and grandmother.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Curtis Seth Heinrich. Bette married Curtis on August 17, 1963, at Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Austin and subsequently prioritized her family above all else. Her adherence to a life of faith and family provided a precious and firm foundation for all who follow her. In particular, she provided Curtis with the best possible life through the many difficult health challenges he has faced in more recent years.
The consummate extrovert, Bette rarely missed her weekly lunch with friends at Teka Molino and enjoyed many years as a member of the Laurel Heights Garden Club. Perhaps her most special gift was choosing to spend hours engaged in one-on-one listening sessions with her husband, children, family members, and close friends. The world would be a better place if everyone found such a willing listener.
Bette was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Philip Nelson, Jr. of Austin. She is survived by her son Michael Heinrich and his wife Laura, of San Antonio; daughter Katherine Heinrich and her husband Phil Gallagher, of Houston; and daughter Melanie Savitz and her husband Danny, also of Houston. Bette cherished her six grandchildren: Kate and Nelson Heinrich, Philip Gallagher, and Anna, Eric, and Claire Savitz. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Dorothy Heinrich Evetts of Bandera and Katherine Barlow Nelson of Austin, along with several nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, at Christ Episcopal Church, 510 Belknap Place, in San Antonio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the San Antonio Public Library Foundation's bookplate program.
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 2, 2019
