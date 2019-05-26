Betty Allyn Compere Knepper

1922-2019

Betty Allyn Compere Knepper, age 96, resident of Bayou Manor since 1997, surrounded by her family, peacefully passed away, on Friday, the 17th of May 2019, in Houston. Born in 1922 in Abilene, Texas, her family partnered to help found Weslaco, Texas where she was raised. After attending Texas Women's University, Mrs. Knepper worked at TexSun Corporation in Weslaco where she met William Dallas Knepper. They were married on the 1st of May 1948, and the marriage lasted for over 50 years, until his death in 1999. After moving to Houston in 1948, the couple joined Central Presbyterian Church and were very active for decades. Mrs. Knepper became a member of St. Philip Presbyterian Church when the two churches merged. She loved her church family very much. Mrs. Knepper was selected to become an Honorary Life Member of Presbyterian Women. She was a longtime member of the PEO Society and Central Presbyterian Quilters Guild and enjoyed gardening, needlepointing, travelling and visiting with family and friends.

Mrs. Knepper is preceded in death by husband, William Dallas Knepper; grandson, Eric Travis Knepper; brothers, Robert Lee Compere of McAllen, Texas, John Lawrence Compere of Bowie, Maryland and Edward Newton Compere of Bulverde, Texas. Survivors include daughter, Kathryn K. and husband, Lawrence Coffey; son, James A. Knepper and wife, Susan; granddaughter, Lindsey Anne Knepper of Austin, Texas; sister-in-law, Willa Compere of Canyon Lake, Texas; numerous other family members and friends.

Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from six o'clock until eight o'clock in the evening on Thursday, the 30th of May, in the library and grand foyer of Geo H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston.

A memorial service is to be conducted at one o'clock in the afternoon on Friday, the 31st of May, at St. Philip Presbyterian Church, 4807 San Felipe Street in Houston, where Rev. Keatan King, Associate Pastor, is to officiate.

Prior to the memorial service, the family will have gathered for a private interment at Forest Park Westhemier Cemetery in Houston.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family asks that memorial contributions be directed toward the Texas Lions Camp, 4100 San Antonio Hwy, Kerrville, TX 78028 (www.lionscamp.com); or to the .

