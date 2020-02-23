|
Betty Ruth Anderson
1929-2019
Betty Ruth Anderson passed away on December 9, 2019, in Pearland, TX. Betty was born on April 10, 1929, in Knoxville, TN. After attending Catholic Schools, she moved to Chicago for a year. Upon returning home she met and married Rolland (Andy) Anderson. They both attended college together.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years Rolland (Andy) Anderson; her grandson, Michael Wilson and mother, Mildred.
Betty leaves behind her son Michael Anderson; her daughters: Tina Copenhagen and Lisa Shannon; grandchildren: Craig Corbell II, Tonia Britz, husband Mike, Robin Payne, husband Dylan; great-grandchildren: Mazzy Britz, Liam Payne, and Maren Payne.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Crowder Funeral Home in Pearland.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 23, 2020