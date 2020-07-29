Betty Ann West Stedman
1933-2020
Betty Ann West Stedman died in Houston on Sunday, the 26th of July 2020, of Covid-19. She was 87 years of age. She was born on the 2nd of June 1933. She was a lifelong Houstonian—born, raised, lived, and died in Houston.
Betty Ann attended St. John's School in Houston where she was a member of the first graduating class. She went on to attend The University of Texas at Austin where she majored in Plan II and was a member of the Phi Beta Phi sorority. Involved in the family business since the 1990s, Betty Ann was the Chairman of the Board of Stedman West Interests, Inc. Over the years she supported and championed several important reorganization efforts that transformed the Stedman West family business into what it is today. Betty Ann also served as a trustee of the Stedman West Foundation and focused her charitable interests on the Menninger Clinic in Houston, an organization she held in high esteem. She was also a major annual supporter of the 4H auction in Carrizo Springs, Texas, the location of one of the family ranches.
She is preceded in death by her father and mother, Wesley and Neva West. She is survived by her son, Stuart W. Stedman and his wife Eliza, her daughter Lynn Stedman Meagher and her husband Rod, and her daughter Clare and her partner Vicki Behl; and her brother, James Wendell West of Los Angeles. She is also survived by her four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren: Courtney Meagher Breaux and her husband Ross, and their two children, Chloe Lynn Pool and Ella Grace Pool; and her grandson Evan Everett Meagher; her grandson Wesley West Stedman; and her grandson Stuart W. Stedman, Jr. Betty Ann's family would like to thank her housekeeper, Mrytle Braggs, for the care and support she gave her over decades.
Betty Ann was fun, engaging, smart, and lively. Although she enjoyed people and seeing her family in particular, she above all cherished her alone time. So when the coronavirus lockdown occurred in the spring, she did not have to alter her lifestyle much to avoid exposure to the virus. We thought she was as safe as any one. But as fate would have it, she contracted Covid-19 in a doctor's office in late June and spent a month fighting the disease.
The family will have a private burial service for Betty Ann at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery in Houston.
In lieu of customary remembrances, and for those who wish to honor her memory, the family requests with gratitude that you please consider a donation to The Menninger Clinic in Houston, 12301 S Main St, Houston, TX 77035.
Please visit Mrs. Stedman's online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com
