Betty Marie Bass
1941-2020
BETTY MARIE OLDHAM BASS, 79, was born on January 18, 1941 in Houston, Texas to Deckard Neil Oldham and Evelyn Oldham, and went to be with our Lord and Savior August 21, 2020. She passed peacefully in her sleep after a long battle with diabetes and dementia. She was a people person and loved talking to everyone. She taught the 4 year old Sunday School class at First Baptist Spring Branch for many years. She enjoyed being a realtor and property manager for most of her professional life. She loved animals and raised Akbash dogs, even competing several times in rare breed competitions. She was a great mom and wife and created many special memories for her family. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Howard Perry Bass of 50 years. She is survived by her children Jo Ann Bass Sheppard, and husband Tony and Randall Bass and his wife Sheryl, two grandchildren, Austin Sheppard and Andrew Sheppard; brother Ronnie Oldham, and wife Sallye; and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that contributions be made in her memory to the Alzheimer's Association
and Diabetes Association or the charity of one's choice
. Due to COVID-19, a private celebration of life will be held at Woodlawn Funeral Home.