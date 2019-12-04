|
Betty Elizardi Bland
1931-2019
Betty Elizardi Bland was born in Dallas on the 1st of October 1931 to James Woods Elizardi and Louise Lacher Elizardi. She was raised in Houston and passed away on Saturday, the 30th of November 2019.
Betty attended the Hockaday School in Dallas and graduated from Lamar High School in 1949. She attended the Pine Manor College in Massachusetts and then the University of Texas at Austin where she was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. In 1951, she was presented by her father at the Allegro Ball in Houston. Betty served on the Salvation Army Board of Houston for 22 years and was a member of the Junior League of New Orleans while residing there and later the Junior League of Houston. She previously served on the administrative board of St. Luke's United Methodist Church, The Anchor House and many other organizations throughout her life, wherever she lived. Betty and her daughter Ellen started Orleans Pralines-Elizardi Candy Company using her mother's old family recipe from New Orleans.
Betty had an interesting and fulfilling life. She resided in the Portuguese Azores Islands and Madrid, Spain when first married. Then in New Orleans, Louisiana and later in San Juan, Puerto Rico for 11 years. The family returned to Houston. As a licensed decorator she did interior design work for Bland Development Corporation. Betty was married to Robert Bland, Sr., for 45 years. In 2000 she married Frank A.M. Williams and resided both in Houston and New Orleans. In 2014, she returned to Houston and her home here taking the name of her children, Betty Pace Elizardi Bland.
Her main interests were always her three children, Robert Bland, Jr. and his wife Louise Riddell, Brenda Louise and her husband Scott D. Willson and her youngest daughter, Ellen Louise Bland. Her grandchildren she adored, Allison Louise and Robert Riddell Bland, Scott Davis, Lauren Ellen and Kristen Camille Willson.
A celebration of Betty's life is to be conducted at four o'clock in the afternoon on Saturday, the 7th of December 2019, in the sanctuary of St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 3471 Westheimer Road in Houston, where Dr. Tom Pace, Senior Pastor, is to officiate.
Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception in the adjacent Hines Baker Room.
Honorary pallbearers are Robert Bland, Jr., Robert Bland Sr., Scott D. Willson, Jr., Robert R. Bland, James Reichert, Robert Coale, Dr. Robert A. Johnston and William Tyler Hubbard.
Prior to the service, the family will have gathered for a private interment at Glenwood Cemetery in Houston.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests that memorial contributions in Betty's memory be directed to The Salvation Army of Houston, 1500 Austin St., Houston, TX, 77002; or St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 3471 Westheimer Rd., Houston, TX, 77027.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019