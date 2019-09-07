|
Betty Bob Morton Storm Walmsley
1927-2019
Betty Bob Morton Storm Walmsley of Baytown, TX was born on September 10, 1927 in Houston, TX and passed away quietly in her home on August 11, 2019, comforted by love.
Betty Bob is preceded in death by her husband, George Lee Walmsley, her father, Robert Theodore Storm; her mother, Alice Phipps Storm; and her sisters, Joanne Storm Julian, Alice Farrar Storm Gaden and Margaret Phipps Storm Schorre.
She is survived by her four children and their spouses, George Storm Walmsley, Robert Phipps Walmsley, McKim Walmsley Rowe and Caroline Walmsley Zeringer; 11 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.
After attending Stephen F. Austin High School in Houston, she graduated from Rice University in 1948. There Betty Bob met and married her husband of 63 years. They raised their four children in Baytown, TX where George practiced medicine for 40 years.
Betty Bob embraced motherhood with courage, grace, strength of character and a sense of humor. Together they would nurture their children with faith, love, perseverance and adventure. She was a long time member of Trinity Episcopal Church, the Service League and served on the Baytown Library Advisory Board.
A Celebration of Life will take place at Trinity Episcopal Church, 5010 N. Main St., Baytown, TX on September 10, 2019 with a visitation at 10:00 and service at 11:00.
In lieu of flowers please consider the Trinity Episcopal Church Endowment Fund, the Sterling Municipal Library, Baytown or .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 7, 2019