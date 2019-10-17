|
BETTY BOYD CARRAWAY
1921-2019
Mrs. Betty Boyd Carraway, age 98, of Oklahoma Community in Magnolia, Texas, passed away peacefully at her home on October 15, 2019.
She was born February 22, 1921, in Alvin, Texas, and was the oldest of eight children born to the late Rollin Lee and Mary Virginia Harness Boyd. Her family lived in Alvin until December 31, 1936; at this time, the family then moved to Oklahoma Community where she lived until her death.
Betty graduated from Tomball High School in 1938 and was a part of the first class to have completed 12 grades. Betty married Bill Carraway on February 26, 1939, in her family's home and they were happily married for 67 years.
At the age of 12, Betty was baptized at the Methodist Church in Alvin, Texas. After moving to Oklahoma Community, she joined the Tomball United Methodist Church in 1937. She later became a member of the Tomball United Methodist Women's in 1973. She was a charter member of the Oklahoma Cemetery Association, formed in 1953, and was an active member of the Magnolia PTA. Betty and Bill were strong supporters of the Magnolia Volunteer Fire Department Station 182 located in Oklahoma Community. Betty was also the presiding judge of elections and held many elections in Oklahoma Community.
Betty was pre-deceased in death by her loving husband, Willie (Bill) Carraway; daughters, Betty Joyce Carraway, Margaret Garner, and Joyce Smith; son, J.E. Carraway; grandson, Jason Schultz; brothers, Bob, John, Sam, and Ray Boyd; sisters, Mary Colston, Ruth Follis, and Elsie Lou Spaw.
She was blessed to be survived by daughter; Lucille (Marvin) Schultz; sons, Jack (Lois) Carraway, Larry Carraway and Debbie; daughter in law, Kathy Carraway; sons-in-law, Ken Garner and Joe Smith; sisters-in-law, Monnie Nordland and Bobbie Smith; nine grandchildren, Tammi Carraway Robinson, Heath (Connie) Schultz, Donnie Carraway, Deanna Moore, Guy (Jill) Smith, Buck (Angie) Carraway, Clinton Carraway, Candis Carraway, and Cindi (Randy) Jackson; 15 great-grandchildren, Brittany (Kevin) Coppock, Clay (Brooke) Robinson, Jaclyn Robinson, Emaline Robinson, Cody Carraway, Carlene Carraway, Hollie (Josh) Pickles, Eric (Nichole) Carraway, Brandon Carraway, Brett Carraway, Kaylee Moore, Jaylee Moore, J.C. Moore, Leslie Hanes and Shauna Hanes; seven great-great-grandchildren, Karson, James, Sarah, Harper, Hazel, Noah, and Emberly; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A special thank you to Mimi's angels, Ruby, Cyndi, Carolyn, and Liz, for your loving kindness and invaluable care during the last four years.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers are Heath Schultz, Guy Smith, Buck Carraway, Clinton Carraway, Randy Jackson, Clay Robinson, Cody Carraway, Bill Carraway, and Kevin Coppock.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 17, at Klein Funeral Home, Tomball. The funeral service is to be conducted by Pastor Rebecca Jones at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 18, in the funeral home chapel. A graveside service will immediately follow at the Oklahoma Cemetery in Magnolia, Texas.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 17, 2019