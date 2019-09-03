Home

James Crowder Funeral Home
111 East Medical Center Boulevard
Webster, TX 77598
(281) 280-9000
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Seabrook United Methodist Church
Betty Clark


1928 - 2019
Betty Clark Obituary
Betty Ann (Spell) Clark
1928-2019
Betty Ann (Spell) Clark passed away peacefully on Aug 31, 2019 surrounded by family. She leaves behind her husband Thomas D. Clark, Jr., daughter Donna, son Glen, 4 grandchildren, 4 great-grands and several beloved nieces and nephews. The youngest of 9 children, Betty was born Feb 5, 1928 on a farm near Indian Bayou, LA to Ornan and Laura (Hoffpauir) Spell. While attending college in Lafayette, LA she met Tom, whom she married in 1950. Betty, a resident of Seabrook, TX since 1968, devoted church member, respected realtor and gracious hostess, was cherished by many and will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held at 2pm on Saturday, Sept 7th at the Seabrook United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the church.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 3, 2019
