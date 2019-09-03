|
Betty Ann (Spell) Clark
1928-2019
Betty Ann (Spell) Clark passed away peacefully on Aug 31, 2019 surrounded by family. She leaves behind her husband Thomas D. Clark, Jr., daughter Donna, son Glen, 4 grandchildren, 4 great-grands and several beloved nieces and nephews. The youngest of 9 children, Betty was born Feb 5, 1928 on a farm near Indian Bayou, LA to Ornan and Laura (Hoffpauir) Spell. While attending college in Lafayette, LA she met Tom, whom she married in 1950. Betty, a resident of Seabrook, TX since 1968, devoted church member, respected realtor and gracious hostess, was cherished by many and will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held at 2pm on Saturday, Sept 7th at the Seabrook United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the church.
