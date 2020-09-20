Betty Hart Dascomb
1938-2020
Betty was born in Houston, Texas and grew up in Bellaire, Texas. She married George Dascomb in 1956 and resided in TX, FL, and CA while George served in the U.S. Navy. They settled in Houston, Texas where they raised two sons. Sugar Land, Texas was their home for the last 30 years where Betty was a long-time member of Sugar Land Baptist Church.
Betty is preceded in death by her husband Geroge A. Dascomb; son, David R. Dascomb; brother James L. Hart Jr. She is survived by son, Greg A. Dascomb; nephew, J.L. Hart III; niece, Jamie Fertk.
An Inurnment will take place at a later date.
