Mrs Betty DeRouen
1947-2019
Mrs Betty DeRouen went home to be with the Lord on Thursday June 20, 2019. The visitation will begin at 9 A.M. The funeral will begin at 11 A.M. Both services will be held at New Mt. Carmel Baptist Church 4301 Weaver Road Houston, Texas 77016.
Pastor Berry will officiate the funeral service. Interment will follow at Houston Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Services Entrusted to Oscar Johnson Funeral Home
415 Berry Road
Houston, Texas 77022
713-695-3313
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 28, 2019