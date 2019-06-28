Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oscar Johnson Mortuary
415 Berry Road
Houston, TX 77022
(713) 695-3313
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty DeRouen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty DeRouen


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty DeRouen Obituary
Mrs Betty DeRouen
1947-2019
Mrs Betty DeRouen went home to be with the Lord on Thursday June 20, 2019. The visitation will begin at 9 A.M. The funeral will begin at 11 A.M. Both services will be held at New Mt. Carmel Baptist Church 4301 Weaver Road Houston, Texas 77016.
Pastor Berry will officiate the funeral service. Interment will follow at Houston Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Services Entrusted to Oscar Johnson Funeral Home
415 Berry Road
Houston, Texas 77022
713-695-3313
" Serving Every Family
As Our Own "
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now