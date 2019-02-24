Betty Dorr Barton

1929-2019

Betty was called home to be with the Lord on the evening of February 21, 2019. Betty was born July 10, 1929 in Columbia, Missouri. Her father's employer, Tenneco, brought her family to Texas in the 1930's. Betty was a draftsperson with Pan Am and performed design work on the space shuttles Challenger and Columbia. She was also a member of the Clear Lake Methodist Church.

Betty loved to travel. She went on all the adventures her heart desired with the love of her life, Tom Barton. She was the original go-go girl with her bags packed. Her time spent with family were her most treasured moments. We were blessed to have the most loving, caring, giving and witty woman in our lives.

Betty was predeceased by her parents, Russell and Verna Mae Nydegger, her uncle Everett Marti and her husband, Thomas Barton, with whom she will enjoy eternal rest. Betty is celebrated by her children, Christine Dorr Lambright, Carolyn (Gordon) Guffin, Frank (Tessie) Dorr and Richard (Barbara) Dorr. Betty adored her grandchildren, Troy Guffin, Jessica Carner, Nathan Dorr, Russell Dorr and Nicholas Dorr and her five great grandchildren, Devin, Zane, Liam, Kade and Juniper.

Visitation will be, Wednesday, February 27, at 1pm; Service at 2pm, and interment immediately following. All to be held at Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home and Cemetery.