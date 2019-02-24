Home

Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Taylor Bros. Funeral Home
Graveside service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery
Houston, TX
Betty Durance Obituary
Betty Lee Durrance
1930-2019
Betty Lee Durrance, 89, passed away February 21, 2019. She was born February 19, 1930 in El Centro, California to the late Edward James Stevens and Lillian May Gilmer Stevens.
She was a Registered Nurse and devoted her career to the emergency room.
Her husband Dr. Frederick York Durrance II and a granddaughter Tiffany Hansen preceded her in death.
Survivors include daughter Susan Lindolf and her husband Jim; sons Fred Durrance, Steve Durrance, John Durrance and Lee Durrance; 14 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends and relatives from 3PM until 5PM Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home. Graveside services will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery in Houston.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 24, 2019
