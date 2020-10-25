Betty Jane Upchurch Easter
1923-2020
Betty Jane Upchurch Easter of Houston passed away October 20, 2020. She was born November 16, 1923 in Italy, Texas to Ida V and Thomas Walter Upchurch. She is preceded in death by her husband John Killian Easter (Jake) and her brother, James Couch Upchurch, and nephew James Douglas Bean. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Minerva Upchurch, nieces (spouses) Laura Upchurch Banowsky (Bill), Susan Upchurch Rutledge (Tim), Sandra Easter Munz (Kevin), Teresa Easter and nephews (spouses) Thomas Allen Bean (Jan), Robert Bruce Bean (Kathryn), Thomas Hayne Upchurch (Elizabeth), and their families.
Betty grew up on a farm in Italy, Texas and graduated from Italy High School in 1941. She was a gifted athlete in many sports (anything with a ball), but her first passion was basketball. After graduating from high school, she attended the University of Texas at Austin and graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration.
Upon graduation, Betty moved to Houston and began a 25 year career with Humble Oil and Refining where she was Executive Secretary to President Dr. Charles Jones. During her career, Betty was known for her integrity by co-workers. As a single, working professional, she developed life-long friends with whom she enjoyed bowling, ice skating, tennis and many road trips.
Betty and Jake were married on November 14, 1959 and lived happily together for 44 years until his death in 2004. Betty's marriage to Jake expanded her world to include boating and fishing in Bolivar, trips to Minnesota, a trip to Europe, and the J and J Ranch, a 33 year partnership with James and Minerva. The common and enduring thread for their lives was embracing family relationships.
Betty was a devoted member of the Christian Church, Disciples of Christ throughout her life. Betty and Jake were active members of Memorial Drive Christian Church for 50 years. Betty faithfully served MDCC in many capacities, especially by sharing her professional skills supporting the church office.
Throughout her life, Betty was also a sports enthusiast following the UT Longhorns, Rockets, and Astros.
Betty was generous with her time and devoted to her family and many friends. We will miss her sweet smile, loving nature and kind heart. She was a blessing to all.
The family wishes to thank the many friends who cared for Betty in recent years, including Tracey Gargan, members of MDCC, and her caregivers. Arrangements for services are pending. Inurnment will be in Italy, Texas. Visit www.DettlingFuneral.com
