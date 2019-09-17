|
Betty Marie Ellis-Brown
1945-2019
Betty Marie Ellis-Brown passed away on September 14, 2019 at the age of 73 years young. Betty was born in Freestone County, Texas on September 15, 1945 to Elva Ophelia Epps and Everett E. Ellis. Raised in Oyster Creek, Texas, she attended Brazosport High School. After graduating from high school in 1964, Betty moved to Houston, Texas, where she worked at Brown & Root starting as a personnel secretary and after three (3) years, she progressed to the position executive secretary for the Senior Group Vice President of Heavy Construction. Betty attended night school at Massey Business College and the University of Houston (1968-1972). After leaving Brown & Root in 1977, she was employed by Chambles & Chambles, Inc., an accounting firm, and then Fish Engineering and Construction as an executive and project secretary, respectively. Betty retired from her final employer Tolunay Wong Engineers in 2002 as an administrative assistant.
Betty Marie loved dancing and held friends close. She was a life time member and a long time volunteer at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. She was brutally honest and fiercely independent with a heart of gold. Betty always put others needs ahead of her own and she never forgot a family or friends birthday. Betty had a sunny disposition and a gift for swearing, which always left her friends and family smiling and laughing.
Betty is preceded in death by her parents Ophelia and Everett Ellis of Oyster Creek, Texas, her brother Troy Ellis of El Dorado, Arkansas; her Uncle Harold Eppes of Teague, Texas; and her loving dog Okrah.
Betty is survived by her loving husband John D. Brown of Houston, Texas; nephew Randall E. Ellis and wife Tina Robert Ellis of Ama, Louisiana; niece Rhonda J. Murry a and husband Benny Murry of El Dorado, Arkansas; Aunt Faye Eppes of Teague, Texas and numerous cousins.
Betty willed her body to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas to support research into pancreatic cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested a donation to or The Houston SPCA (https://www.houstonspca.org/)
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 17, 2019