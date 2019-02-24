|
BETTY R. FEESE
1936-2019
BETTY R. FEESE 82, passed away February 15, 2019 in Houston, Texas. Betty was born in Henderson, Texas on May 21, 1936 to Robert and Frances Hughes. She is survived by her children Allison (Michael) Strickland, Steven Marek, 2 grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A Celebration Of Life will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Sugar Creek Country Club, 420 Sugar Creek Blvd., Sugar Land, Texas 77478. The family would like to thank all of the caring staff at Houston Hospice. Betty's family has requested that in lieu of sending flowers, anyone wishing to contribute can do so to either the Houston Hospice House (www.houstonhospice.org) or to the () in memory of Betty Feese.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 24, 2019