Betty J. Fullerton
1925-2020
Betty J. Fullerton, 94, passed away February 10, 2020, in Scottsdale, AZ. Betty was born on March 29, 1925, in Los Angeles, California to Melvin and Louise Woldstad. She attended Washington High school and earned her Bachelor's Degree in 1946 from University of Southern California, as well as completing graduate studies in Chinese Studies. Betty loved music and entertaining, supporting herself through school by performing and teaching accordion. Betty married Hal B. Fullerton, Jr., in 1944 and was widowed in 1974. Betty is remembered as a devoted student of Christian Science, ever active in the Church's healing outreach. Betty inspired and led the way for many who were blessed by her presence. Her work ethic, love of music and world travel, and her wicked sense of humor touched those who knew her well. Betty is predeceased by her husband Hal, son Scott, twin daughters Lorraine and Charlotte, and son Kent. Betty is survived by her son Hal B. Fullerton IV, daughter Frances G. Styron (Bob), daughter Rhonda L. Doak (Andy) in addition to eleven grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 23, 2020