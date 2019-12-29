|
|
BETTY MILLER GLAUSER
1928-2019
Betty passed away peacefully into God's arms with her family at her side December 23, 2019. Born December 21, 1928 to Vice and Elizabeth Miller in Nashville, Tennessee. Her family moved to Houston where she graduated from Lamar High School and then attend the University of Texas, shortly later marrying a football star from Rice Institute.
"BB" as she is known by her family and friends did so many things without questioning or expecting thanks. All of her life she did so many things that called for patience and deep caring for her family. But most of all she did so many things just because of love for family and friends.
BB's most enjoyable time was with family and friends fishing, hunting, tennis or playing golf. She was an exceptional bridge player as well. She cherished the times with her grandchildren taking them down to the bay house in the summer or skiing with them in the winter.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter-in laws Andra Glauser and Debbie Glauser, she is survived by her loving husband of 70 years Dr. George L. Glauser, Sr. her sons George Jr; Robert and Gregory and her loving and caring daughter Gail Glauser Serrant and husband Mike, her precious granddaughter Kellie Glauser and grandsons Jay Glauser, Michael Serrant, Ty Glauser, Grant Glauser and Robert Glauser; and all their children, nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank the caregivers Grace Ihenyen and Roli Okunowo over these past few years for their loving care.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 noon on Tuesday, 31st of December 2019, at St. Michael Catholic Church, 1801 Sage Road, in Houston, Rev. Wayne Wilkerson, officiating. A private family burial will be at Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery.
In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be made to ALS Clinic at Methodist Hospital, St. Michael Catholic Church or to the .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 29, 2019